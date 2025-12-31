NGT dealt with pressing environmental issues ranging from faecal coliform levels in Mahakumbh to desilting of drains

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal in 2025 dealt with a wide range of pressing environmental issues, including high levels of faecal coliform found in the water at various locations in Prayagraj during the Mahakumbh and desilting of Delhi drains.

The central tribunal at New Delhi slammed the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, asking whether it disputed the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) finding on high levels of faecal coliform in the water at various locations in Prayagraj during the Mahakumbh.

The Mahakumbh, a Hindu pilgrimage festival that marked a full orbital revolution of Jupiter around the sun and is organised once in every 12 years, was held at Prayagraj from January 13 ('Paush Poornima') to February 26 ('Maha Shivratri') and came under the scanner of the tribunal due to high levels of faecal coliform at various locations where people were taking holy bath.

The CPCB, on February 17, had submitted a report to the panel about various locations in Prayagraj not conforming to the primary water quality for bathing.

The next month, however, the board submitted a new report, stating that, according to statistical analysis, the water quality during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj was fit for bathing.

The report said the statistical analysis was necessitated because of "variability of data" in the samples collected from the same locations across different dates and on different locations on the same day, because of which these did not reflect the "overall river water quality throughout the river stretch.

In an important development, the tribunal directed the Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FCD) of the Delhi government to complete desilting works of 24 drains in the national capital.

The green body sought a response from the Centre on various issues, such as a decline in Assam's forest cover by 86.66 sq km between 2021 and 2023, the adverse impact of "artificial light at night" on plants, animals and human beings, two highly invasive and alien fish species being used as biological agents for controlling mosquitoes, and correct factual position of several colonies developed illegally in forest areas of south Delhi's Sangam Vihar.

It also sought a reply from the union government regarding the strict enforcement of the Plastic Waste Management Rules by the manufacturers of gutkha, pan masala and tobacco products.

The tribunal also issued a notice to Delhi's chief secretary and others in a matter over illegal sand mining on the Yamuna river bed.

The NGT directed all states and union territories to conform to the guidelines issued by the Uttar Pradesh government to prevent indiscriminate concretisation of roadsides, roadberms and areas around trees till new rules regarding it are framed.

It asked the Delhi government to explore the feasibility of geotagging trees while conducting the tree census in the national capital.

The green body also asked the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) to frame guidelines for plywood industries in the country.

It said that its interference is not required in a matter regarding the alleged illegal permission granted for the construction of the second Assam Commando Battalion unit headquarters inside the inner line of reserved forest in Assam's Hailakandi district.

A case which hogged the limelight was the issue of contaminated water being supplied to several houses in the Jankpuri area in the national capital. The matter came into focus after the CPCB informed the tribunal that several samples of tap water collected from Janakpuri homes were not potable as they showed contamination of coliform and E. coli bacteria.

After the tribunal rapped the authorities concerned, the Delhi Jal Board assured it that residents of a block at Janakpuri would receive supply of clean potable water as a new pipeline will be laid this year itself.

Amid rising pollution in the national capital, the NGT directed the CPCB to duly consider Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra's complaint about the Union government's housing project at Kasturba Gandhi Marg here, violating restrictions under GRAP stage-III.

In December, it directed authorities to pass the final order on the action to be taken against the operation of several illegal borewells in multiple dyeing units in Delhi within two months.

The green panel also directed the formation of a panel to ensure proper sewer connectivity to all households in several villages in Greater Noida.

It also rebuked the MCD, calling it 'irresponsible', after the civic body submitted that it has no control over the pruning of trees in the national capital.

Among the notable measures taken to protect the environment, the NGT directed the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority to immediately remove encroachments from the designated green belts, saying "lungs of urban areas" must be protected. It also directed the NOIDA Authority to ensure 100 per cent utilisation of water treated in sewage treatment plants.

It sought replies from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and others over large-scale landslides and severe environmental degradation in West Bengal's Darjeeling hills.

The green body sought the response of the Delhi government and others on a plea raising concerns over the feeding of pigeons, leading to environmental and health hazards.

It issued a notice to the CPCB and others in a matter related to the large-scale felling of palm trees in Bihar, which is reportedly causing an increase in lightning-related deaths.

Meanwhile, the Delhi International Airport Ltd informed the NGT that data regarding the aircraft noise level at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport was easily accessible to all as it was being conveniently displayed on its website.

The Central Groundwater Authority also informed the tribunal that groundwater extraction in the national capital has reduced from 127 per cent in 2013 to 99 per cent in 2023.