NGT directs authorities not to allow illegal construction in Noida

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal in an interim order directed the authorities not to allow any illegal construction in a Noida township.

The tribunal was hearing a matter over the alleged "major changes" in violation of the environmental norms by Jaypee Infratech Ltd in Jaypee Wishtown, a township in Noida.

The plea alleged illegal construction was being carried out in the green area of the township.

In an order dated April 21, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted constructions could not be allowed as the area of the township was located in the Yamuna river bed and was a green area as part of the Okhla Bird Sanctuary.

"In spite of the repeated opportunity, neither response has been filed by respondent 2 (NOIDA) nor by the respondent 3 or project proponent (Jaypee Infratech Ltd). Construction on the flood plain of the river Yamuna or in violation of any environmental norms cannot be allowed to continue," said the bench, also comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member Afroz Ahmad.

The authorities concerned were then directed to ensure no illegal construction was carried out by the realtor on the flood plain zone of Yamuna in violation of the River Ganga (Rejuvenation, Protection and Management) Authorities Order, 2016.

The bench also barred construction by Jaypee in violation of the environmental norms till the next hearing on August 21.

Advocate Kamal Singh appeared for the petitioners. PTI MNR MNR AMK AMK