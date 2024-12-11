NGT directs authorities to clarify on construction of 'Kanwar' route in UP

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has sought clarifications from the concerned authorities after noting "gaps" in their reports on alleged loss of green cover on a route being constructed for pilgrims of 'Kanwar Yatra’ in Uttar Pradesh.

The green body was hearing a case related to the alleged felling of more than 1 lakh trees and shrubs in the protected forest areas across three forest divisions of Ghaziabad, Meerut and Muzaffarnagar for the proposed route between Muradnagar in Ghaziabad district and Purkaji in Muzaffarnagar district near the Uttarakhand border.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) earlier sought reports on the matter from the state authorities, the Survey of India, and the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

In its order dated November 25, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said there were certain "anomalies" or "gaps" in the reports submitted by various authorities.

The bench also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel said, "Proceedings so far could not disclose the extent of trees felled and areas identified/demarcated for compensatory plantation." It also said the Survey of India’s report disclosed that "certain stretches" witnessed tree felling but these locations were not mentioned.

"No environmental impact assessment on account of road construction, particularly with reference to maintaining the integrity of biodiversity/terrestrial ecology, has been disclosed," the tribunal said.

"Hence, (concerned) parties are directed to submit their clarificatory affidavit on the above aspects," it added.

The matter has been posted for further proceedings on December 23. PTI MNR ARI