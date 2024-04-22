NGT directs authorities to expedite demarcation of Ganga's floodplain in UP

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the authorities concerned to expedite the demarcation of floodplain zones of the Ganga and the Ram Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district.

The green panel was hearing a plea alleging a state-owned company in the energy sector is carrying out illegal construction in the rivers' floodplains in the Milak Kharakpur Baaje village of the district's Munda Pandey block.

A tributary of the Ganga, the Ram Ganga originates in Uttarakhand and enters Uttar Pradesh in Bijnor district.

In February, a report by the Moradabad district magistrate and the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board said a pipeline was being constructed by GAIL.

A bench of National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said in pursuance of the tribunal's earlier directions, the district magistrate filed another report, saying Rs 1.12 crore had been paid to the National Institute of Hydrology (NIH) in Roorkee for demarcation of the floodplain.

According to the NIH, the determination of geo-coordinates for demarcating the floodplain would be completed within 12 months, following which the demarcation process would begin, the bench -- also comprising Judicial Member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and Expert Member A Senthil Vel -- said noting the report.

In an order passed on April 12, the bench noted that according to the authorities concerned, it could be ascertained whether the construction work was within the floodplains only after the process of demarcation was completed.

"Hence, we dispose of the original application, directing the authorities to expedite the process of demarcation of floodplain zone in question and submit a quarterly report before the tribunal disclosing the progress till it is demarcated and to take action against the project proponent (GAIL), if required, after demarcation, and submit final action taken report thereafter," the tribunal said. PTI MNR MNR SZM