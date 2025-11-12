NGT directs authorities to secure, carry out plantation in south Delhi forest land

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed authorities, including the Delhi government's chief secretary, to take appropriate steps to secure an encroached forest land in south Delhi and to upgrade it to a dense forest. The green body was hearing the matter regarding the unauthorised occupation and throwing of waste in a forest tract in Bhatti village in the Saket area.

In an order dated November 11, a bench comprising judicial member Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert Afroz Ahmad said that video clips of the forest land were played before the bench, and it noted that the forest land lacked fencing and display boards warning trespassers.

The bench also noted that there were inadequate trees and the area was littered with solid and construction waste.

It directed the Delhi government's chief secretary, the principal chief conservator of forests and the deputy conservator of forests to "take appropriate steps for securing the forest land by appropriate fencing, which may also be by way of naturally grown hedges, display board warning the trespassers and carry out requisite plantation to upgrade the same as a dense forest." The tribunal also directed the authorities to submit an action plan, budgetary allocations and specific timelines.

Additionally, it asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to remove the waste and file an action taken report.