NGT directs Delhi govt to take immediate steps to unclog drain in Hari Nagar

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi government and the Public Works Department to clean a clogged drain in the Hanuman Park area of west Delhi's Hari Nagar.

The green body was hearing a matter regarding a dilapidated 'dhalao' (waste collection point) in the area, causing health hazards to residents.

In an order dated January 28, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel noted that a report filed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) in September 2025 had revealed non-compliance with the tribunal's earlier directions, with garbage spread on the road, continued dumping of solid waste and clogging of an adjacent drain.

It said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), on January 20, had submitted an affidavit, stating that the dumping yard had been permanently closed, cleaned, and that dumping of garbage was prohibited with a fine of Rs 5,000 for violations.

It noted the civic body's submissions that the nearby drain on the main road, which was clogged due to solid waste, had to be maintained by the PWD.

The tribunal directed the Delhi government and PWD "to take appropriate measures to clean the drain in question, if it is still clogged, and submit the action taken report before the registrar general of the tribunal within six weeks." PTI MNR AMJ AMJ