NGT directs Delhi Pollution Control Committee to make action plan for rejuvenating water bodies

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to prepare an action plan for the rejuvenation of water bodies in the national capital.

The green panel was hearing a plea regarding the illegal extraction of groundwater in east Delhi’s Brahampuri by a private person.

In an order dated February 16, a bench of judicial member Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel noted that the unauthorised borewell had been sealed and an environmental compensation (EC) of Rs 35,064 was collected.

The tribunal said, "Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) is directed to prepare an action plan in consultation with the district wetland committee/state wetland authority for rejuvenation of water bodies in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi." It directed the DPCC to utilise the EC to implement the action plan within six months and then file a compliance report.