NGT directs DPCC to look into complaint of illegal concrete plants in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to ascertain the factual position and take remedial action regarding the alleged illegal operation of various ready mix concrete (RMC) plants in northeast Delhi's Sabhapur Extension.

The green body was hearing a plea that has said the RMC plants, causing air and noise pollution, are operating in violation of the environmental rules.

In an order passed on September 23, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said, "At the first instance, the DPCC is required to look into the matter, ascertain the correct factual position at the ground level and take appropriate remedial action." The bench, also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel, asked the petitioner to provide a comprehensive complaint, along with all the supporting material, to the committee's member secretary.

"If the allegation is found correct, necessary remedial and punitive action will be taken within three months from the date of receipt of the complaint," the tribunal said, disposing of the plea.