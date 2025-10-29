NGT directs encroachment removal from Greater Noida green belts

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority to immediately remove encroachments from the designated green belts, saying "lungs of urban areas" must be protected.

A bench of NGT chairperson, Prakash Shrivastava, along with expert members, A Senthil Vel, Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi and Sujit Kumar Bajpayee, was hearing a petition filed by a resident welfare association, highlighting the encroachments and misuse of green belts in Greater Noida.

In an October 28 order, the tribunal described green belts as "lungs of urban areas" and said they must be "strictly protected" under the doctrine of public trust. It also directed Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) to repair and maintain all green belts, besides prohibiting their use for temporary and permanent construction.

The NGT said, "Urban green belts cannot be sacrificed for encroachment or waste storage." It cited the verdicts of the Supreme Court affirming that open spaces and parks were essential for public health and environmental balance.

Directing the revenue authorities to demarcate a designated green belt within three months, the tribunal asked GNIDA to fence the area after demarcation.

The NGT also directed GNIDA to repair and maintain all green belts, besides ensuring that their greenery was developed and protected.