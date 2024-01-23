NGT directs Ghaziabad realtor not to continue with its group housing project

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed a relator in Ghaziabad to not proceed with its group housing project as it was not complying with the environmental norms.

The tribunal was hearing a petition claiming that the realtor, Nipun Builders and Developers Pvt Ltd., in Ghaziabad was continuing with its group housing project 'Nipun Saffron Valley' in violation of environmental norms.

A bench of NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said according to the report of an earlier constituted panel, the project did not comply with the conditions of environmental clearance (EC), nor did it have a functional Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and rainwater harvesting system.

"The group housing society is operational without having consent to operate (CTO) from the State Pollution Control Board (PCB) under the Water Act and Air Act," the bench also comprising judicial members Justices Sudhir Agarwal and Arun Kumar Tyagi, and expert member Afroz Ahmad said.

The bench noted the submission from the Uttar Pradesh PCB's counsel that the board imposed an environmental compensation of Rs 1.38 crore on the realtor but the fine was not deposited.

Noting that the realtor or the project proponent was not present despite being served notice in December last year, the tribunal directed that another notice be sent.

In an order passed last week, the tribunal noted it had earlier directed the state PCB to ensure that "no activities in violation of environmental laws should be allowed to continue" and that "appropriate remedial, preventive and punitive action should be taken." "Nothing has been pointed out by the counsel for the UPPCB to show that any effective action has been taken in terms of the above direction. Hence, we direct respondent number 6 ( Nipun Builders and Developers) not to proceed with the project without complying with the requisite environmental norms," the tribunal said.

It also directed the UPPCB to file an action-taken report within three weeks.

The matter has been listed on March 19 for further proceedings. PTI MNR CK CK