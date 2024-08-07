NGT directs govt authorities to implement Chief Secretary’s recommendations for drains

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the authorities concerned to implement the recommendations of Delhi’s chief secretary regarding improving the functioning of south Delhi drains.

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava was hearing a batch of petitions regarding the discharge of untreated effluents from the Barapullah drain into river Yamuna and other connected matters, including establishing sewage treatment plants (STPs), treatment and cleaning of the effluents at their source and ensuring the dredging, desilting and removal of debris from the drains.

In an order passed on Tuesday, the bench also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel noted that pursuant to the tribunal’s earlier orders, the chief secretary had filed an affidavit dated August 5.

"The affidavit mentions four major issues which were observed during the site visit of the Barapullah drain, including its subsidiaries: Encroachment inside the drains by slum dwellers and ‘kabadi-walas’ (scrap dealers), not undertaking 100 per cent desilting for years, dumping of construction and demolition (C&D) waste in the drains and material or structures left inside the drain by the agencies concerned working in the drain area," the bench said.

It noted that the affidavit also made several recommendations, including conducting a bathymetric survey of the Barapullah drain, including its subsidiary drains, the Sunehripul drain and Kushak drain by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department (IFCD) within a month.

"Simultaneously, a 100 per cent desilting process may be completed within three months...Also, there is a requirement for the removal of all the encroachment from the drain bed, for which a multi-disciplinary team consisting of officers from Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), IFCD, Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and Delhi Police under the chairpersonship of concerned District Magistrate shall undertake day-to-day operations for removal of such encroachment within a fortnight…," the bench said noting the affidavit.

It noted that the affidavit mentioned the dumping of C&D waste illegally being a "bottleneck" for the maintenance of drains and the need to install surveillance cameras to prevent it.

"Since Barapullah drain is the lifeline of the drainage system for south Delhi, therefore, to avoid any encroachment as well as dumping of construction & demolition waste, the drain may be protected by installing concertina wire…Following the principle of one drainage one agency, the Sunehripul drain and Kushak drain may also be handed over to the IFCD, after the end of the ongoing monsoon season," the tribunal noted.

The recommendations also included fixing timelines and prescribing action by the departments concerned, the green panel said.

It noted that these actions included the opening of arch bridges blocked by removing encroachments done by slum dwellers at Madrasi Camp by the District Magistrate (DM) of southeast Delhi, the removal of the vegetable market from the old heritage Barapullah bridge by central MCD Deputy Commissioner (by August 19 each), restoration of heritage nature of the old Barapullah bridge by Archaeological Survey of India (by September 30, 2024) and removal of encroachments done by slum dwellers in drain bed near Kidwai Nagar by the DM (by August 19).

"None of the parties has opposed the above recommendations, except for the applicant (one of petitioners in the case) who has submitted that the steps should be taken for rehabilitation of encroachers and that fencing should be done in such a way that it does not become a wall of discarded polythene," the tribunal said.

"Hence, we direct that all the concerned authorities will implement the above recommendations having due regard to the submission of the applicant," it added.

The matter has been posted for further proceedings on August 13. PTI MNR AS AS