NGT directs Greater Noida authority to act against projects violating norms

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) to act against constructions or projects continuing in violation of the environmental norms.

The green body was hearing a plea alleging that in violation of the environmental norms, various illegal constructions of houses, shops and other commercial establishments were in progress in Greater Noida and Noida.

In an order dated March 27, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said that in its interim order passed in December last year, the tribunal had directed the authorities concerned to stop constructions not having the mandated green clearances from proceeding further.

The bench also comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel noted the submissions of the petitioner’s counsel, advocate Akash Vashishtha, that despite the direction, several illegal constructions were still actively proceeding in Greater Noida.

"Respondent number 4 (GNIDA) should ascertain all such constructions/projects within its territorial jurisdiction which are in progress in violation of the environmental norms and should take action against them," the bench said.

The GNIDA's counsel assured the tribunal of action and filing a comprehensive report.

The petition has been filed by Rajendra Tyagi, a BJP leader and former municipal councillor, naming 56 villages of Greater Noida and 18 villages in Noida where illegal or unauthorised colonies and townships were coming up in complete contravention of the provisions of the air and water laws. PTI MNR AMK