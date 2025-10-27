NGT directs MCD to close dhalao near AIIMS

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to take expeditious steps for the closure of a dhalao (waste collection point) near the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here.

The green body was hearing a letter petition by a senior citizen, a resident of South Extension, alleging that the open garbage dump spanning around 30 metres was a major source of pollution near AIIMS.

According to the plea, the dhalao was littered with medical waste, garbage from commercial shops, restaurants, and even roadside vegetable sellers.

In an order dated October 16, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel noted that the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had recommended the dhalao’s closure as it was in the "sensitive area" near a hospital.

Besides, the bench said the dhalao was also in the vicinity of a densely populated area and had violated the CPCB's standard operating procedure (SOP).

"The MCD is directed to take expeditious steps for closure of this dhalao and make every endeavour to close it within six months and make other suitable arrangements for waste collection/storage and transportation at other location which does not cause public nuisance," it noted.

The tribunal directed the MCD to comply with the SOP issued by the CPCB regarding the environmental protection measures to be taken to minimise the adverse environmental effects of Secondary Storage Facility (SSF) and Secondary Transportation Facility (STF) for municipal solid waste.

The SOP details measures, such as covered storage, lining of impervious material to restrict percolation of wastewater, odour management, leachate management, fire management and impact on aesthetics.

"Till the dhalao is closed, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) will carry out the regulatory monitoring of the dhalao, and if the garbage is not cleared and found to be littered, it will take appropriate remedial and punitive actions immediately," the tribunal said.