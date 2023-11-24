NGT directs MCD to take action on garbage pollution in G T Karnal industrial area

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to take action on a petition that highlighted pollution being caused by a mound of garbage at the G T Karnal Road Industrial Area here.

The NGT issued the direction while hearing a petition filed by a local resident, which said the dump yard was a health risk because of poisonous gases emanating from the waste from it.

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel said, "We are of the view that at the first instance, the issue needs to be considered by the Commissioner, MCD." Disposing of the petition, the bench directed the civic body's officer to "duly consider the grievance and take appropriate remedial action in accordance with law." "Let this exercise be completed within a period of two months from the date of receipt of a copy of this order," the tribunal said in an order passed on Wednesday.