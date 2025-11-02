NGT directs MoEFCC to review environmental clearance for Gurugram housing project

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to review the environmental clearance granted for the expansion of a group housing project in Gurugram's Sukhrali village.

The green body was hearing a matter wherein the resident welfare association (RWA) of the project challenged the Haryana State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) granting environmental clearance (EC) for the expansion of the project.

A bench comprising NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and member expert A Senthil Vel noted that the tribunal in 2021 formed a three-member expert committee to re-examine the environmental impact of the project and submit its findings to the SEIAA for reconsideration.

The bench, however, noted that the term of the SEIAA had expired and a new authority had not been constituted.

It said, "If the SEIAA is not constituted in the state, such an exercise is to be done by the MoEFCC in terms of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) notification." "We require the Union Environment Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to do the needful in compliance with the order of the tribunal dated May 31, 2021, and revisit the environmental clearance and pass further appropriate order granting or not granting environmental clearance or imposing additional conditions,” the bench said.

Granting eight weeks to the ministry for completing the exercise, the tribunal listed the matter for further proceedings on January 30, 2026.