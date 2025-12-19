NGT directs to form panel for ensuring sewer connection in Greater Noida villages

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the formation of a panel to ensure proper sewer connectivity to all households at several villages in Greater Noida.

The green body was hearing a matter arising out of a report dated February 5, which disclosed that out of the 124 villages notified under Greater Noida, the issue of sewer connection needs to be examined at 115 villages.

In an order dated December 15, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel noted that the report revealed that "there is general reluctance on the part of the villagers to get their houses connected to the sewer network and there is a need to sensitise the residents" and that "villagers are draining cattle excreta/animal dung into drains causing, choking and overflowing of the drains and increase of fecal matter in them".

Appearing for the petitioners, who had raised a grievance regarding the discharge of sewage on open land and roads, advocate Akash Vashishtha argued that the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) was under a statutory duty of the Industrial Area Development Act to ensure planned development and provide amenities in the notified villages.

However, the senior counsel appearing for GNIDA revealed that it does not have any policing power. There is an open violation of the norms by some of the residents, but no action can be taken, the counsel said.

"In view of the above, we have formed a joint committee comprising a representative of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), some higher officers appointed by the CEO, GNIDA, and district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.

"The additional CEO, GNIDA, will ensure that the joint committee carries out the directions of the tribunal and that proper coordination exists within the committee. The commissioner of police will extend due cooperation to the joint committee," the tribunal said.

Keeping in mind that there have been complaints of non-compliance from the residents, the tribunal added, "The joint committee will take all possible steps permissible in law to ensure that 100 per cent sewer connection to households in the villages concerned is provided.

"If any household does not accept the sewer connection and discharges sewage in violation of the environmental norms, the member secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) will ensure that proper environmental compensation is levied by following the due procedure of law." The tribunal directed the joint committee to comply with the directions within 10 weeks, and file an action taken report at least a week before the next date of hearing.

The UPPCB has been directed to ensure that no discharge of untreated sewage takes place in the open drains, storm water drains or any other water body.

The matter has been listed for further proceedings on March 10.