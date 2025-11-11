NGT directs UP authorities to protect, restore water bodies in Meerut

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal on Tuesday directed the Uttar Pradesh authorities to ensure identification, demarcation and restoration of all water bodies in Meerut.

A bench of NGT judicial member Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Afroz Ahmad was hearing a matter where it took suo motu cognisance of the damage caused to ponds in Meerut district.

In its order, tribunal said that compliance in the district for rejuvenation of water bodies was unsatisfactory.

It said the district magistrate did not submit an action plan or details on geo-tagging and unique identification (UID) of ponds and lakes in the district.

"The district magistrate of Meerut is directed to include the programme of identification and demarcation, removal of encroachments and restoration of water bodies in the district environment plan and monitor the same on a monthly basis," the bench said.

It directed that all water bodies be identified, demarcated, geo-tagged, and assigned UIDs, besides preparing a district-level action plan specifying roles, allocating budget, and timelines.

The tribunal also directed the district authorities to upload monthly progress reports and sent them to the chief secretary.

It said the divisional forest officer must undertake afforestation and catchment protection measures, and asked the chief secretary to hold regular review meetings with the district magistrates for monitoring compliance across the state.

The tribunal also asked the Central Monitoring Committee under the Ministry of Jal Shakti to oversee the restoration of water bodies by all states and Union territories. PTI SKM MNR ARI