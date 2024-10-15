NGT directs UPPCB to look into allegations of Agra hospital operating without EC

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) to "duly consider" the allegations that a private medical college and hospital in Agra was operating without environmental clearance (EC) and other permissions.

The NGT was hearing a plea claiming FH Medical College and Hospital in the district was operating without EC, the consent to establish (CTE) and the consent to operate (CTO).

Businesses, including healthcare establishments, need to apply for the CTE and CTO from the UPPCB while the EC is provided by the state-level environment impact assessment authorities (SEIAA).

In an order dated October 4, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted the applicant’s submissions about the lack of action by authorities concerned despite a legal notice regarding the hospital not obtaining the EC being sent to the SEIAA in June.

The bench also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel said that the plea did not disclose some relevant information, such as the constructed area of the hospital.

It said, "We are of the opinion that the grievance raised by the applicant can be duly looked into and examined, at the first instance, by the member secretary, UPPCB.

"Thus, we dispose of the original application (OA) directing the member secretary to duly consider the grievance of the applicant.The member secretary will examine the issue and take an appropriate decision in accordance with law as expeditiously as possible preferably within three months," the tribunal said. PTI MNR MNR TIR RT RT