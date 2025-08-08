NGT disposes of complaint of illegal mining in Chamba, asks complainant to approach HPSPCB

Shimla, Aug 8 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has disposed of a complaint by a woman from Chamba district alleging illegal mining on her private land by the village head and his wife, and asked the complainant to provide missing details and other evidence to the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (HPSPCB) and the district magistrate for initiating an investigation.

The NGT bench comprising Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Afroz Ahmad also directed Kaichana Devi, the complainant, to share a copy of the order with the concerned authorities for compliance.

The order said the complainant or her representative were not present during the hearing, a spokesperson said.

The complainant also claimed that in spite of complaints to the district administration, police and the mining department, no action was taken as mining was going on unchecked and a road has been forcibly constructed through her land.

Industries Director Yunus on Thursday said the department is conducting regular inspections in areas where illegal mining is suspected and special drives have been launched to control illegal mining.

Several cases of illegal mining have come to light and heavy penalties have been imposed with many cases presented before the local courts, Yunus said.

"Illegal mining activities would not be tolerated under any circumstances and strict action would be taken against the offenders," he said, adding that more than 350 complaints have been received. PTI BPL ARI