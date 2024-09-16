NGT fines Jharkhand Rs 50,000 for not assisting panel on Ganga pollution control

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Jharkhand for failing to assist it on proceedings regarding the prevention and control of the Ganga's pollution in the state.

The green body has constituted a special bench to deal with the Ganga's pollution across each state and district through which the river and its tributaries flow.

Last November, the tribunal sought specific information on Ganga pollution from the chief secretaries of West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

In an order passed on September 6, a bench of National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said, "Counsel for the state of Jharkhand appearing virtually submits that he does not have the file. He is unable to assist the tribunal. No competent authority from Jharkhand is virtually present to assist the tribunal. Hence, we have no option but to adjourn the matter today." "In the circumstances mentioned above, we impose the cost of Rs 50,000 upon the state of Jharkhand for not rendering assistance," the bench, also comprising Judicial Member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Expert Member A Senthil Vel, said.

In February, the tribunal fined the state Rs 25,000 after observing the "unfortunate" scenario where, despite repeated opportunities, district magistrates -- who head of the district Ganga protection committees -- did not submit their reports.

"At this stage, we are taking a lenient view and imposing the token cost of Rs 25,000, which is to be deposited by the state of Jharkhand within one week and it will be open to the state to recover this amount from the defaulting district magistrates and report it to the tribunal," the bench had said.

In Jharkhand, the Ganga flows through the Sahibganj, Bokaro, Dhanbad and Ramgarh districts. PTI MNR SZM