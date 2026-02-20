NGT flags improper sealing of illegal borewells, seeks 'further report'

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal on Friday flagged the improper sealing of several illegal borewells and sought a further report from the sub-divisional magistrate.

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Afroz Ahmad was hearing a petition regarding compliance with the tribunal’s earlier order for sealing unauthorised borewells.

"Though a stand has been taken that borewells have been sealed, but photographs… reveal that sealing is not proper and borewells can be operated very conveniently without removing the seal," the bench said.

It noted that counsel for the SDM of Model Town submitted that "these borewells will be sealed by removing the submersible pump and by plugging the borewell with concrete, and this exercise will be completed within two weeks." "Let further report be filed by the SDM, Model Town, in this regard within three weeks," the tribunal said, posting the matter for further proceedings on April 1. PTI MNR SHS