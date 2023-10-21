NGT forms high-level committee for demarcation of Yamuna floodplain

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formed a high-level committee headed by the Delhi chief secretary for the demarcation of the Yamuna floodplain, besides suggesting measures to prevent and remove encroachments and unauthorised constructions from it.

The NGT was hearing a matter where it had taken suo-motu (on its own) cognisance of a media report, according to which flooding occurs in the national capital because of the unauthorised constructions in the Yamuna floodplain.

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said according to the report, delineation of the river is required to prevent illegal developments in the floodplain and there are about 76 unauthorised colonies in the area concerned (where floods occurred), besides large-scale encroachment.

Several areas in Delhi were inundated due to a rise in the Yamuna's water level and nearly 27,000 people from the floodplain were evacuated and sheltered at safe places in July.

"The newspaper report reflects that a substantial issue relating to the environment is involved," the bench, also comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel, said in an order dated October 17.

The bench said the Yamuna floodplain is required to be identified, demarcated and notified in the light of the River Ganga (Rejuvenation, Protection and Management) Authorities Order.

"We deem it proper to form a high-level committee headed by the chief secretary, Delhi and comprising nominees from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the secretary, Environment, Government of NCT of Delhi (GNCTD), secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS), executive director, National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Delhi," it said.

The tribunal said the secretary of the Delhi government's environment department will act as the nodal agency for coordination and compliance.

"The joint committee will get the spot inspection done and ensure demarcation of the floodplain of the Yamuna in the area concerned and suggest measures to prevent and remove the encroachments and unauthorised constructions falling within the floodplain," the tribunal said.

"Let the aforesaid exercise be completed by the joint committee within a period of three months and the report be filed before the next date of hearing (January 30, 2024)," it added. PTI MNR RC