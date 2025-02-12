NGT forms panel for survey of salt pits, borewells interrupting flow of river in Rann of Kutch

Ahmedabad, Feb 12 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a committee, and directed it to survey and identify the encroachers who illegally dug up salt pits and borewells, resulting in damage to the natural flow of Luni river in Gujarat's Rann of Kutch.

In its order issued on February 5, the NGT's Western zonal bench at Pune comprising Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh and expert member Dr Vijay Kulkarni, also issued notices to the respondents, including the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Central Ground Water Board, Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) and central and state governments.

The tribunal constituted the committee comprising one member each of the GPCB, Kutch District Collector, Central Ground Water Authority/Board, directing it to visit the site in question and find out about the persons allegedly creating obstruction in the natural flow of the river.

It directed the committee to submit a report through the GPCB, its nodal agency, within a period of one month.

In his plea, applicant Kanaiyalal Rajgor sought the tribunal's direction to the respondent authorities to take action to remove all illegal encroachments in the Great Rann of Kutch (GRK) and Little Rann of Kutch (LRK) through illegal salt pits and borewells which has interrupted the flow of the natural water of river Luni.

Illegal salt pits and borewells dug approximately 200 feet deep in the GRK, particularly within the riverbed of Luni river, has obstructed the river's natural flow due to mud embankments, the applicant claimed.

These barriers are as high as 15 feet and prevent water from reaching the LRK, which is home to the critically-endangered wild life sanctuary, the tribunal noted.

"It is also stated that similar encroachments were done in the year 2014, which prompted the applicant to file an application before the collector and pursuant to that, these encroachments had been removed, but they have again started encroaching illegally in the GRK," it said in its order.

Luni river enters the GRK area, which forms a part of Banaskantha and Patan districts of Gujarat. Water streams in the desert areas of these two districts have now been obstructed by these encroachers, the applicants noted as claimed in the tribunal's order.

"The water of river Luni serves as the primary water source for Sighada and Chhansara Dams in Patan district, which is vital for the wildlife and farmers living in that region, situated in GRK and LRK," it said.

As proof of pits and encroachment, the applicant provided the tribunal with satellite imagery, indicating pits obstructing the flow of water of river Luni.

"Learned counsel states that the applicant is not able to find out the names of these encroachers. Therefore, it would be appropriate that the government authorities should be directed to conduct a survey and find out as to who are the persons conducting these activities, resulting in damage to the natural flow of the river," the bench stated in its order and directed the formation of a joint committee.

The tribunal put up the matter for next consideration on March 28.