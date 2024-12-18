NGT forms panel to ascertain facts about illegal extraction of groundwater in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has formed a panel to ascertain facts about the alleged illegal extraction of groundwater in north Delhi’s Kamla Nagar.

The green body was hearing a plea claiming the two people, who were raising “huge” commercial constructions on Bungalow Road, were illegally extracting groundwater through borewells.

In an order dated December 11, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel said, “To ascertain the correct factual situation, we appoint a joint committee comprising the representative of the member secretary of CPCB and a representative of the CEO of DJB.” Directing that a report be submitted within six weeks, the bench directed the committee to “visit the site and ascertain the number of borewells that have been dug up in the area concerned and also find out if permission from the competent authority was taken.” The tribunal also sought a reply or response from the authorities concerned, including the two private persons, Roop Nagar police station, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, the sub-divisional magistrate of Burari, DJB, MCD, the central groundwater authority and the central groundwater board.

The matter has been posted for further proceedings on April 3, 2025. PTI MNR RHL