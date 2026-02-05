NGT forms panel to ascertain tree felling allegations in Delhi's Chhatarpur

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formed a panel and directed it to submit a factual report regarding the alleged illegal felling of trees in South Delhi's Chhatarpur.

The green body was hearing a plea claiming illegal tree cutting across several khasra numbers in Chhatarpur's Ambedkar Colony. It said that a private individual cut the trees at night, violating the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act.

In an order dated January 30, a bench comprising NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel said that according to the plea, a complaint was made to the forest range officer, following which a restraining order was passed in October last year but illegal felling of trees continued.

"To ascertain the correct position at the ground level, we deem it proper to appoint a joint committee comprising the Divisional Forest Officer( DFO) South, representative of the Lucknow regional office of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and the district magistrate of South Delhi, who will act as a nodal agency," the tribunal said.

It directed the joint committee to visit the site, ascertain the extent of the felled trees and the persons responsible for the cutting, besides ascertaining permission, if any.

"The joint committee will submit the factual status report along with its recommendations and suggestions. Let this exercise be completed within six weeks and the report be filed immediately thereafter," the tribunal said.

The green body also sought a response from the Delhi government, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, South District deputy commissioner of police, Central Pollution Control Board and others.

The matter has been posted for further proceedings on April 6.