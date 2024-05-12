NGT forms panel to inspect 'illegal' brick kilns in Mathura

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has formed a panel to inspect brick kilns allegedly operating illegally in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh.

The NGT was hearing a petition claiming that several brick kilns in the district were operating in violation of the environmental rules.

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel noted the submissions of the petitioner's counsel, as per which, around 360 brick kilns were operating in the district and several of them were violating the norms.

"We are of the opinion that the brick kilns operating in district Mathura need to be inspected by a joint committee to ascertain the extent of the violation, if any, by them," the bench said in an order passed on May 8.

"Hence, we form a joint committee comprising of a senior officer deputed by the member secretary, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) and the District Magistrate (DM), Mathura," it added.

The tribunal directed the joint committee to inspect the brick kilns and ascertain the extent of violation by them and submit the report to the member secretary of the UPPCB within two months.

"The member secretary on the basis of the said report, will give an opportunity of hearing to the brick kilns found to be violating the environmental norms, ascertain the extent of violation and take appropriate action including the action of levy of environmental compensation, and submit action taken report within three months," the NGT said. PTI MNR KVK KVK