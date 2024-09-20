NGT forms panel to look into allegations of illegal tree felling in Bhiwani district court

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the Haryana district authorities and the state pollution control board to look into the allegations of 40 trees being illegally cut in the Bhiwani district court premises on the orders of the district and sessions judge.

The tribunal also formed a panel and directed it to take appropriate action, if violations were found, besides submitting a compliance report within a month.

The green body was hearing a letter petition by a law student, who alleged that the judge "got about 40 trees cut illegally in violation of environmental laws, causing damage to the environment".

"We find that the land in question is not part of the forest and, therefore, provisions of the Punjab Land Preservation Act are not attracted. Nothing has been placed on record to show whether any permission from the authority is required for cutting trees in urban areas under any provision," said a bench of judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member Afroz Ahmad in an order passed on September 13.

"Be that as it may, since the issue of cutting trees has been raised which deprives benefit of cleanliness in the air by the release of oxygen, we find it appropriate to direct district authorities and the statutory regulator in the state of Haryana to look into the matter and if they find any violation of environmental laws, take appropriate action in accordance with law." The bench then formed a joint committee comprising the divisional forest officer of Bhiwani and the Haryana Pollution Control Board.

"The joint committee shall visit the site, collect relevant information, find out whether there is any violation of environmental laws and if finding violation of environmental laws in any manner, take punitive, preventive, prohibitive and remedial action in accordance with law and submit a compliance report within one month," said the tribunal.