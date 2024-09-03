NGT forms panel to suggest measures as garbage being dumped on roads in Neb Sarai

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has formed a panel to take remedial measures about garbage being dumped in the open in the Neb Sarai area here.

The green panel was hearing a letter-petition alleging that because of the dilapidated condition of the garbage collection point at Neb Sarai, solid waste was being thrown on the main IGNOU Road and the main entry road to the locality, jeopardising residents' health and causing accidents.

In an order passed last week, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert-member Afroz Ahmad said, "The solid waste management rules do not permit throwing of the garbage in open. Hence, we constitute a joint committee comprising a representative of the Member Secretary, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and a representative of the commissioner, MCD." The joint committee will visit the site, ascertain the correct position and take remedial measures, as expeditiously as possible, preferably within three months, the order said.

The tribunal directed that the action taken report be submitted before the registrar general.