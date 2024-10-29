NGT forms panel to suggest punitive, remedial measures for illegal waste dumping in Noida colony

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formed a panel to suggest punitive and remedial measures regarding the illegal dumping of municipal solid waste in a residential colony in Noida.

The green body was hearing a plea claiming that the dumping site at Makanpur Colony in Sector 62 A was situated at about 200 metres from National Expressway-3 (Delhi-Meerut Expressway) and around 3 km from the Delhi-Ghaziabad border.

The petitioner's counsel said solid waste was being dumped in an area of about 1 sq km, emitting a foul smell and creating trouble for residents.

In its order passed on October 25, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said, "Having regard to the seriousness of the allegations, we constitute a joint committee comprising the member secretaries of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), Lucknow regional office of the Union Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change and the district magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar." The bench, also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel, said the committee will visit the site, ascertain the extent of garbage dumped and the area covered with solid waste.

It is also tasked with identifying the authorities or persons responsible for dumping the waste and suggest punitive and remedial measures, according to the bench.

The tribunal directed the joint committee to submit its report within eight weeks.

"In the meanwhile, the authorities are directed to ensure that no illegal dumping of solid waste in the area concerned takes place," it said.

The matter has been posted for further proceedings on February 18, 2025. PTI MNR RPA