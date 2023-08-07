NGT forms panel to take remedial action for polluted three-acre pond in Gurugram

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has set up a panel to "verify the factual position and take appropriate remedial action" over a polluted three-acre pond in Gurugram's Sector 47 area.

The tribunal was hearing a petition that claimed the water body had been encroached upon and was being used as a dumping ground.

"Due to waste dumping, the pond has become a breeding place for mosquitoes and other insects resulting in unhygienic and unsanitary environmental hazards," the petition said, seeking directions to the authorities concerned for its restoration.

A bench of Judicial Member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and Expert Member A Senthil Vel said, "Prima facie, the averments made in the application raise questions relating to environment … We consider it appropriate that a joint committee be constituted to verify the factual position and take appropriate remedial action." The joint committee will include the Gurugram district magistrate and representatives from the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, the bench said in an order passed last week.

The tribunal directed it to "meet within one week, undertake visits to the site, look into the grievances of the applicant, associate the applicant, verify the factual position and take appropriate remedial action by following due course of law".

The committee had to submit the factual and action-taken report within two months, the tribunal said.

The matter has been posted to November 10 for further proceedings. PTI MNR SZM