NGT forms panel to verify claims of illegal tree felling in Meerut College

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a panel to verify the facts and suggest appropriate remedial action regarding alleged illegal felling of trees at Meerut College, Uttar Pradesh.

The tribunal was hearing a letter petition alleging that the managing committee secretary of Meerut College was responsible for the illegal felling and sale of over 100 lush trees from the college campus and more than 1,000 trees from the Jaffra Garden associated with the college.

In an order dated February 5, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member A Senthil Vel said the averments raised "substantial issues" regarding compliance with environmental rules.

The bench constituted a joint committee comprising representatives of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, and the district magistrate and divisional forest officer, Meerut, to look into the complaint.

The committee was directed to meet within two weeks, undertake visits to the site, and look into the grievances of the applicant to verify the facts in the allegation and suggest appropriate remedial action.

The NGT directed the joint committee to submit its report within a month, besides sending a copy to the authorities concerned, who would then proceed in accordance with law, and submit their action-taken report. PTI MNR MNR ARB ARB