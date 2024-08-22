NGT imposes costs of Rs 10,000 on DJB CEO for not following directions

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has imposed costs of Rs 10,000 on the DJB CEO for not following its directions to file a report on the efficiency of STPs installed along the Yamuna river.

The green panel was hearing a matter regarding the performance of the sewage treatment plants (STPs).

In a recent order, a bench of National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted that the tribunal had sought replies from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), National Mission for Clean Ganga, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the Central Pollution Control Board, and all except the DJB had filed their reports.

"In spite of issuance of notice and service to the DJB, neither any reply has been filed by the DJB nor the DJB is represented," said the bench, also including Judicial Member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and Expert Member A Senthil Vel.

"Hence, we impose the cost of Rs 10,000 upon the CEO, DJB, to be deposited with the registrar general, National Green Tribunal, within two weeks for non-appearance before the tribunal and not filing the response," the bench added.

The matter has been posted to November 22 for further proceedings. PTI MNR SZM SZM