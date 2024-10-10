NGT imposes Rs 10,000 fine on DM in UP's Sambhal for not appearing before tribunal

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the district magistrate (DM) of Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh for failing to appear before the tribunal and assist it.

The green body was hearing a matter regarding the award of compensation to victims of an explosion in an illegal firecracker godown in the district.

Four people, including two children, were killed and seven others injured after a fire broke out at the illegal firecracker godown on June 13 last year.

In an order dated October 3, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said the tribunal had, in its order passed on July 16, directed the DM to remain virtually present before it and apprise it of the facts.

The bench, also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel, said despite being informed, the DM was absent.

"Hence, we impose a cost of Rs 10,000 upon the district magistrate, Sambhal for not complying with the order of the tribunal and not assisting the tribunal.

"Let the cost be deposited within two weeks. The DM is directed to comply with the previous orders and appear virtually on the next date of hearing (on January 7)," the tribunal said. PTI MNR RC