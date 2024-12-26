NGT imposes Rs 10k cost on UP for non compliance

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has imposed Rs 10,000 costs on UP for not filing the compliance report in a matter over the restoration of a water body.

The green body was hearing a plea pertaining to the restoration of a pond, Sadar Talab, in the Kadaura Nagar Panchayat area in UP's Jalaun district.

On December 20, a bench of judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel said none of the parties or respondents had filed a compliance report in pursuance of the tribunal’s directions in September.

"In the circumstances, we have no option but to impose a further cost of Rs 10,000 upon respondent number 1- Nagar Panchayat Kadaura and respondent number 3, state of Uttar Pradesh subject to which they may file their reply within one month," the tribunal said.

The tribunal observed the Uttar Pradesh State Pollution Control Board’s previous reply was not satisfactory and said, "It has also not filed any compliance report, therefore, subject to payment of the cost of Rs 5,000, two weeks further time is granted to file its reply." The matter was posted on February 7, 2025. PTI MNR AMK