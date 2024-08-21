NGT imposes Rs 25,000 fine on Kanpur Nagar DM for not following tribunal’s directions

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The NGT has imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the district magistrate of Kanpur Nagar in Uttar Pradesh for not following the tribunal's directions to apprise it personally about a report on people getting affected by exposure to toxic metals, including chromium.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) was hearing the matter regarding the discharge of chromium or untreated industrial effluents by tanneries and improper functioning of the common effluent treatment plant at Jajmau village in Kanpur Nagar district, besides the issue of disposal or dumping of chromium at some places across Kanpur Dehat and Kanpur Nagar districts.

In an order passed on August 14, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said the tribunal had earlier directed the DMs of Kanpur Nagar and Kanpur Dehat to file a report about the status of people affected by exposure to the toxic metals and the health facilities provided to them.

The bench, also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel, underscored that the tribunal’s directions dated May 13, 2024, had specified that if any DM wished to file a report directly before the tribunal, the officer had to personally appear before it.

It said while the DM of Kanpur Nagar had filed the report on August 12 directly, without routing it through the counsel for the state of Uttar Pradesh, the officer was also not virtually present to appraise the tribunal about it.

The tribunal noted a reference in another report filed by the DM of Kanpur Dehat about the analysis of chromium and mercury in the blood of 44 people from Rakhi Mandi of Kanpur Nagar district which was taken in October 2020.

"The district magistrate, Kanpur Nagar who was to respond to these submissions has not joined online. Hence, we impose a cost of Rs 25,000 on the district magistrate, Kanpur Nagar for not complying with the direction of the tribunal contained in the order dated May 13, 2024. The cost will be deposited with the NGT Bar Association by him within two weeks" the tribunal said.

The matter was posted for further proceedings on November 27.