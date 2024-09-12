NGT imposes Rs 25,000 fine on UPPCB for not assisting it properly during proceedings

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) for not answering its queries and failing to assist it during the proceedings.

The green panel was hearing a matter regarding the discharge of untreated industrial effluents in a stormwater drain which was finally released in Suwaon Nala, a river-fed rivulet connected with the Rapti river in the state.

In an order passed on September 9, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said, "We had commenced the hearing of the matter and the counsel for the applicant had concluded his argument but when the turn of counsel for the UPPCB came he could not assist us and could not answer the queries put by us." "Thus, we have no option but to adjourn the matter. Hence, we impose a cost of Rs 25,000 upon the UPPCB for not properly assisting the tribunal during the course of the hearing," the bench also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel said.

The matter has been posted on November 7 for further proceedings. PTI MNR BHJ BHJ