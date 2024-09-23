NGT imposes Rs 5 lakh fine on Meerut hospital for violating environmental norms

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district for operating illegally without statutory consent under the environmental acts.

The green body was hearing a letter petition, saying Yashoda Hospital on Garh Road in Meerut was operating without the requisite consent.

On February 20, the tribunal formed a joint committee and asked it to submit a factual report.

The committee comprised representatives of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), Meerut District Magistrate, Chief Medical Officer and Commissioner of the district municipal corporation.

In a recent order, a bench of judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member Afroz Ahamad noted the report, as per which, the district medical officials had inspected the hospital and its registration was cancelled because of non-compliance of medical regulations on November 25, 2023.

"Since the hospital was lying closed, compliance of water and air pollution could be observed by the joint committee," the bench said noting the report.

Noting the evidence before it, the tribunal said before being closed, the hospital operated without the statutory consent under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act.

It said, "We are also informed that an effluent treatment plant of 2 kilolitres per day (KLD) has been installed in the hospital premises for the treatment of effluent but for the said plant no consent has been obtained from the statutory authorities. In view thereof it is clear that for substantial period hospital had functioned illegally and in violation of environmental laws causing damage to the environment." The tribunal noted that the hospital had also installed a a diesel generator set without obtaining consent under the Air Act.

It said, "In these facts and circumstances, we are clearly of the view that the project proponent is liable to pay environmental compensation by application of the 'Polluter Pays' principle." It directed the hospital to pay Rs 5 lakh as environmental compensation within two months to the UPPCB for past violations.

"The amount of environmental compensation shall be utilised for remediation, restoration and rejuvenation of the environment in accordance with the restoration plan which shall be prepared within one month by a joint committee," the tribunal said. PTI MNR NB