NGT imposes Rs 50,000 fine on Maharashtra for making incorrect disclosures in report

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Maharashtra for submitting incorrect disclosures in a report about solid waste management.

The green body is monitoring waste management reports submitted by all states and Union Territories.

In an order dated October 31, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member, A Senthil Vel, noted the sixth monthly report dated October 16 by Maharashtra and said, "We prima facie find that correct disclosures have not been made in this report." The tribunal said it gave an opportunity to the counsel for Maharashtra to explain the contradictions in the report, but to no avail.

"We have no option but to adjourn the matter by imposing a cost of Rs 50,000 on the state," it said.

The tribunal directed the cost to be deposited within a week, and said the amount had to be utilised "for the purpose of upgradation of the library and for creating facilities for member advocates."