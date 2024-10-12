NGT issues notice over civic issues faced by residents of Gurugram ward 16

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has sought a response from the Gurugram Municipal Corporation commissioner and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority CEO in a matter regarding unsanitary conditions caused by overflowing sewers and stray cattle in the city's ward 16.

The green body was hearing a matter in which it had taken suo motu cognisance of a newspaper report regarding the severe civic issues faced by residents of the ward, which included the localities of Arjun Colony, Idgah Colony, Jyoti Park, Jyoti Park (East), Madanpuri, Nehru Lane, Pratap Nagar, Vijay Park and Manohar Nagar.

In an order dated September 30, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said, "As per the news item, the ward is plagued by broken and damaged sewers that continuously overflow, spilling filth onto the roads. This results in severe water logging even after brief rainfall, making commuting difficult and spreading a foul stench throughout the area." "The presence of stray cattle adds to the chaos, as they roam freely, contributing to the unsanitary conditions," he said.

The bench, also comprising judicial member Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert members Afroz Ahmad and A Senthil Vel, said the report "raised substantial issues" relating to compliance with environmental norms.

It impleaded as parties or respondents the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, the CEO of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, the deputy commissioner of Gurugram and the member secretary of the Central Pollution Control Board.

"Issue notice to the above respondents for filing their response/reply by way of affidavit before the Tribunal at least one week before the next date of hearing (on January 24)," the tribunal said. PTI MNR IJT IJT