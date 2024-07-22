NGT issues notice over uprooting trees for constructing RRTS tracks

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has sought a response from the National Capital Region Transport Corporation and others on a plea stating that the construction of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) tracks will uproot 40 trees.

It also said that it was not possible to relocate the uprooted trees.

The NGT was hearing a petition by Sidhartha Extension Pocket C Residents Welfare Association alleging that the construction of the 82.15 km semi-high speed rail corridor connecting Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut will uproot 40 trees, of which 25 were fully grown.

In an order passed last week, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said that the plea raised a "substantial issue relating to compliance of the environmental norms and implementation of scheduled enactments." "Issue notice to the respondents (National Capital Region Transport Corporation, Delhi Development Association and Municipal Corporation of Delhi)," said the bench also comprising judicial member A K Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel.

The matter has been posted on October 4 for further proceedings. PTI MNR HIG HIG