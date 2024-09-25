NGT issues notice to 3 Union ministries on implementing star rating for vehicles

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has sought replies from three Union ministries, including the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, regarding implementing the star rating system for all passenger vehicles, based on fuel efficiency and carbon dioxide emission.

The green body was hearing a plea saying the star rating system, an effective mechanism to curb air pollution, has already been introduced across the developed nations and it also existed in some developing countries, such as Thailand, Vietnam and Singapore.

In an order passed on September 20, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted the submissions about vehicular pollution being the most important contributory factor for air pollution and that the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences had stated that vehicular pollution contributed around 40 per cent to air pollution.

The bench also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Afroz Ahmad noted the counsel for the Ministry of Power sought four weeks to file reply.

"Let notice be issued to the other respondents for filing their response/reply by way of affidavit at least one week before the next date of hearing (on January 10)," said the tribunal.

The other respondents in the matter are the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises. PTI MNR MNR KVK KVK