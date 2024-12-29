NGT issues notice to authorities over suspected gas leak in Jaipur

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has sought response from the Central Pollution Control Board and Jaipur's district magistrate in a matter related to several students getting hospitalised after a suspected gas leak in the Rajasthan capital.

The green body was hearing a matter where it had taken suo motu cognisance of a PTI report regarding 10 students of a coaching institute in the Mahesh Nagar area getting hospitalised after fainting because of a suspected gas leak from a nearby drain on December 15.

In an order dated December 24, a bench of NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel said, "News item does not disclose that any compensation has been paid to the victims of gas leak. It raises substantial issues relating to compliance with the provisions of the Public Liability Insurance Act and Environment (Protection) Act." The tribunal impleaded as respondents or parties the member secretaries of Central Pollution Control Board and Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board, Jaipur's district magistrate, the regional office of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

"Let notice be issued to the respondents for filing their response or reply," the tribunal said.

The matter has been posted for further proceedings on February 10 before the tribunal's central zonal bench in Bhopal. PTI MNR ARI