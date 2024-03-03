NGT issues notice to Centre on plea seeking declaration of Corbett park as 'Eco-Sensitive Zone'

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has sought the Centre's response on a plea seeking directions to declare the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand as an Eco-Sensitive Zone.

Advertisment

The green panel was hearing a plea underlining that such a declaration is vital for protecting and conserving the ecology, wildlife, biological diversity, and the flora and fauna of the national park.

The National Environment Policy of 2006 defines an Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) as areas or zones with identified environmental resources having incomparable values that require special attention for their conservation because of their landscape, wildlife, biodiversity, historical and natural values.

A bench of National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member A Senthil Vel said, "The original application (OA) raises a substantial issue relating to compliance with the environmental norms." "Issue notice to the respondents," it added in an order passed last month.

Advertisment

The respondents in the matter include the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, National Board for Wildlife, National Tiger Conservation Authority, Central Empowered Committee (formed by the Supreme Court), and the states of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh along with their principal chief conservators of forests and the district magistrates concerned.

According to the plea by advocate Nandita Bansal, the ministry issued the Wildlife Conservation Strategy of 2002, categorically stating that land falling within 10 kilometres of the boundaries of national parks and sanctuaries should be notified as 'Eco-Fragile Zones'.

However, because of the "improper approach" of Uttarakhand, there was no ESZ declaration for the park, the plea said.

The matter has been listed on May 8 for further proceedings. PTI MNR SZM