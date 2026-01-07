NGT issues notice to Centre, others in plea alleging mishandling of solid waste at cement plant

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has sought a response from the Centre and others in a plea alleging mishandling of solid waste by Ultra Tech Cement's Dalla unit in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district.

The green body was hearing the plea raising a grievance that the unit was "mishandling" the solid waste, causing health hazards to the residents.

The application alleged that residents were facing "serious life-threatening diseases due to the foul and toxic smell" emanating from the unit.

In an order dated December 6, a bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel said the plea raised "substantial issues" regarding compliance with environmental norms.

It asked that a notice be issued to the respondents -- Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, district magistrate of Sonbhadra, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board and the cement unit.

The tribunal also directed the CPCB to "carry out a spot inspection, verify facts and submit a comprehensive report".

The matter has been posted on April 7 for further proceedings. PTI MNR PRK PRK