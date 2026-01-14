NGT issues notice to CPCB, others over 7 jumbos killed in Assam train accident

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought the response of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and others regarding the death of seven elephants near Guwahati after being hit by a Rajdhani Express in December last year.

The green body was hearing the matter where it had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of a newspaper report, according to which, the "tragic incident of the death of seven elephants" occurred on December 20, 2025, after the train collided with a herd of elephants. According to the report, the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express's engine and five coaches also derailed because of the accident on the Jamunamukh-Kampur section under the Lumding division of Northeast Frontier Railway.

In its order dated January 5, the tribunal said, "Prima facie the facts and circumstances emerging from the news item raise substantial questions relating to the environment..." It impleaded as parties or respondents the CPCB, the Assam government through its special chief secretary, environment, the state's principal chief conservator of forests and Assam State Pollution Control Board.

The tribunal then issued notices to the respondents.

It directed that the matter be listed before the tribunal's eastern zonal bench in Kolkata on January 28. PTI MNR ZMN