NGT issues notice to DG forests, others over allegations of 15 lakh tree felling in MP

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has issued notice to the director general of forest and others over allegations of 15 lakh trees being proposed to be felled this year for various projects in Madhya Pradesh.

The green body was hearing the matter where it had taken suo motu cognisance of a newspaper report regarding the proposed cutting of trees.

In an order dated January 13, a bench of NGT Chaiperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel noted the report, according to which, over 15 lakh trees, aged between 50 to 100 years would be felled for various projects, such as roads, coal block, construction and others across various places, including Bhopal, Indore and Gwalior.

"The news item raises substantial issues relating to compliance with the environmental norms...," the tribunal said.

It impleaded as parties or respondents the director general of forests, Bhopal regional office of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, member secretary of Central Pollution Control Board and others.

"Issue notice to the respondents for filing their response/reply by way of affidavit before the tribunal at least one week before the next date of hearing (March 9)," the NGT said. PTI MNR NB