NGT issues notice to MCD, others over 'unauthorised' construction in Yamuna floodplain

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought replies from the MCD, DDA and others regarding a plea alleging unauthorised construction on the river Yamuna flood plain.

The green body was hearing a letter petition by a resident of Wazirabad village here, alleging that a multi-storeyed building was being constructed in the Majnu ka Tila area on the floodplain.

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel, in an order dated February 5, said that the plea raised "substantial issues" regarding compliance with environmental norms.

It impleaded as parties or respondents the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the district magistrate (DM) concerned.

"The registry is directed to serve the notice upon the above respondents for filing the response by way of affidavit. In the response affidavit, the district magistrate will disclose the details of the person who is undertaking the alleged construction and will also disclose if the said construction is on the flood plain of the river Yamuna," the tribunal said.

The matter has been posted on April 20 for further proceedings. PTI MNR MNR KSS KSS