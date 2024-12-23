NGT issues notices on Madhya Pradesh recording most stubble burning cases

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has sought a response from pollution watchdog CAQM on Madhya Pradesh recording the highest stubble burning cases in the country.

The green body was hearing a matter in which it had taken suo motu cognisance of a media report about the state recording 11,382 stubble burning incidents, surpassing Punjab's 9,655.

In an order dated December 13, a bench of National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member A Senthil Vel said, "As per the article, the increase in stubble burning is linked to the rise in paddy cultivation, which has doubled over the last decade. The worst-affected districts are Sheopur (2,424 cases) and Narmadapuram (1,462 cases), where the practice is most prevalent." The bench noted in the report that some farmers alleged burning paddy was a compulsion without alternative methods to remove the stubble. It also noted that farmers of districts such as Betul and Balaghat had adopted sustainable practices to remove the stubble.

"The news items attract the provisions of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and the Environment (Protection) Act. It raises substantial issues relating to compliance with the environmental norms," the tribunal said.

It impleaded as parties or respondents the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) director; the Bhopal regional office of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and member-secretaries of the Central Pollution Control Board and the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board.

"Issue notice to the above respondents for filing their response/reply," the tribunal said.

The CAQM is an autonomous body tasked with improving the air quality in Delhi and its adjoining areas.

The matter has been posted before the tribunal's central zonal bench in Bhopal for further proceedings on February 10. PTI MNR MNR SZM SZM