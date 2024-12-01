NGT notice to Assam's principal chief conservator over forest encroachment in Kamrup

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has sought a response from the principal chief conservator of forest, Assam, in a matter regarding alleged encroachment of forest land in the Kamrup metropolitan district of the state.

The NGT has taken suo motu cognisance of a newspaper report claiming that a substantial portion of the 16 reserved forests covering more than 35,329 hectares in the Kamrup metropolitan district had been encroached.

The illegal encroachments in the district included ecologically important hills like Fatasil, South Kalapahar, Jalukbari, Gotanagar, Hengrabari, Sarania, and Garbhanga, the report alleged.

In an order dated November 19, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel said noting the report, "Due to the encroachment of the forests, the man-animal conflict is increasing in several parts of the state, which has become a major cause of concern. Forest encroachments have also increased air temperature and this year, Assam faced the hottest September month ever." It said as per the report, in the last few years, over 113 eviction drives had been launched, clearing 402.32 hectares in 2022-23 and 564.58 hectares in 2023-24.

"Furthermore, it is asserted that in some forests, people are staying for years and it may be difficult to evict them. Forests along the inter-state boundaries are also under encroachment by the neighbouring states and those can be cleared only after the boundary disputes are completely settled," the tribunal noted.

It said that the report raised "substantial issues" regarding compliance with environmental norms and also "indicated violation of the Forest Conservation Act, and the Environment Protection Act".

The tribunal impleaded as parties or respondents the state's principal chief conservator of forest and the district commissioner of Kamrup metropolitan district.

"Issue notice to the above respondents for filing their response/reply by way of affidavit before the eastern zonal bench of the tribunal (in Kolkata)," the tribunal said.

The matter has been posted for further proceedings on January 21. PTI MNR KVK KVK