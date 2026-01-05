NGT notice to Centre, others on plea alleging green violations in Agra

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has issued notice to the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government and others on a plea alleging illegal felling of trees and encroachments in the ecological sensitive zone of Agra district, particularly around the Taj Mahal and along Agra-Gwalior highway.

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel was hearing the plea regarding the destruction of green cover in the area.

The plea has alleged that the Agra Development Authority is "constructing kiosks, paved paths, and brick-cement structures in more than a century-old Shahjahan Park situated between the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort".

In an order dated December 23, the bench noted the allegations that during such construction, pits have been dug up near the roots of century-old trees, the green cover has been destroyed, and the habitat of birds and butterflies is affected.

“Further allegation of the applicant is that the Agra Municipal Corporation is illegally raising concrete structure for a selfie point on the green belt ahead of Madhu Nagar on Gwalior Road,” the tribunal noted.

According to the plea, numerous private individuals have cut trees and erected buildings on the mandatory green belt on both sides of the highway.

“The original application raises substantial issues relating to compliance of environmental norms. Issue notice to the respondents,” the tribunal said.

The respondents or parties in the case include the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, state of Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, Agra’s district magistrate, police commissioner and district forest officer, Taz Trapezium Zone Authority and Agra Development Authority.

The matter has been posted for further proceedings on March 12.